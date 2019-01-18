2019 Riverchase art show set for Feb. 2 at country club

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art show, about 50 artists sold their work at the Riverchase Country Club.

The 2019 Riverchase Loves Art show is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Riverchase Country Club.

About 50 artists are scheduled to be at the show, which is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They work in numerous art mediums, including pottery, glass, oil paintings, watercolor, jewelry and fiber art, said Lynne Cooper, who is organizing the show with Mindy Estep on behalf of the Riverchase Women’s Club and Riverchase Country Club.

“We’re excited about having some people that are new to us and bringing back some of our favorites,” Cooper said.

Among the new artists coming to the 2019 show are:

► Lisa Merchan, who makes wearable art created on silks and velvet.

► Maddie Harper, who will assist people with creating their own bouquets of fresh flowers.

► Beverly Estes, who does watercolor paintings and travel bags with paintings on them.

Some of the returning artists this year include:

► Edina Shrestha, who makes jewelry and who Cooper said was one of the more popular artists in her first year at the 2018 show.

► Claire Gomany, who does landscape oil paintings on gallery canvas.

► Helene Fielder, who creates pottery, both functional and as sculptures.

The artists each pay $225 to be in the show and keep all of the proceeds from their sales. Guests who come to the show pay $5 for admission. All of the show is indoors, and guests can buy lunch at the country club as well. Last year’s show drew hundreds of people, Cooper said.

Proceeds from the show, after expenses, are given to charitable causes selected by the Riverchase Women’s Club. Groups selected to receive money this year include Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Hoover Helps (which provides food for hungry children) and Riverchase Elementary School, Cooper said. The club also will provide a college scholarship for a Spain Park High School student, she said.

For more information, visit riverchaselovesartists.com or call the Riverchase Country Club at 988-4140.