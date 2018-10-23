2018 Moss Rock Festival to showcase beauty of moths

× Expand Photos courtesy of Deborah Davis Deborah Davis, an artist from Charlottesville, Virginia, who specializes in large moth paintings including the ones seen above, is the featured artist for the 2018 Moss Rock Festival on Nov. 3-4. Here, she holds one of her paintings of a pandora sphinx moth.

Most moths have relatively dull wing colors, but there are nearly 11,000 species of moths in the United States and about 160,000 around the world, some with spectacular colors and patterns.

Since most people’s encounters with moths are limited to that quick buzz around their porch lights at night, few ever get a good look at the beauty of some of the creatures.

The 2018 Moss Rock Festival, to be held Nov. 3-4 at The Preserve subdivision in Hoover, plans to give people a chance to see some of that beauty. This year’s featured artist, Deborah Davis, specializes in paintings of moths that she has found near her home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Though Davis won’t be at the Moss Rock Festival, some of her large paintings of moths will be, along with moth specimens from a collection at Samford University’s Howard College of Arts & Sciences, curated by associate professor Grant Gentry.

It’s just one part of the “eco-creative” Moss Rock Festival, billed as an event where art and nature collide. The festival, now in its 13th year, features about 100 juried artists whose work depicts nature, is influenced by nature or uses natural or recycled materials as part of the artwork.

The festival also features innovative and eco-friendly design and “smart living” ideas and allows people to participate in on-site art projects and outdoor nature activities, including some in the adjacent 350-acre Moss Rock Preserve nature park.

About 12,000 people attended last year, making it probably one of the highest attended festivals yet, said Alex Kunzman, a co-director of the festival.

In addition to the moth exhibition, some special activities this year include a 3D printing workshop hosted by the Southeast Center for Robotics Education at Auburn University, wood turning demonstrations, plein air painting and an interactive ropes course put together by Boy Scout Troop 93 and Cub Scout Pack 93, based out of Oakmont Chapel Presbyterian Church.

In past years, the Moss Rock Festival has featured examples of tiny homes. This year, there will be a focus on adventure travel with mini-campers and camper vans, Kunzman said. Also, Alabama Power will have a display featuring some of the latest “smart home” technology, and Land Rover and Jaguar will have some of their most fuel-efficient vehicles as part of an Eco-Drive display.

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Open air artist Andy Jordan paints his view of the vendors during the 2017 Moss Rock Festival, which featured a wide variety of artists, artisans, outdoor activities and food vendors.

A “Wonderkid Studio” will feature interactive kids’ workshops inspired by nature and recycling themes, including one in which kids can create their own moth prints using natural materials, Kunzman said.

Also, students from five Hoover schools (Bluff Park, Deer Valley, Gwin and Shades Mountain elementary schools and Prince of Peace Catholic School), Hueytown High School and Woodlawn High School have been participating in a planet project, in which they have been studying moths and creating a moth sculpture out of discarded or natural materials, Kunzman said. Those sculptures will be on display at the festival, he said.

A greenways and pathways expo area will feature groups such as Birmingham Audubon, Freshwater Land Trust, Friends of Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, Greater Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution, Red Mountain Park, Redemptive Partners, Southeastern Climbers Coalition, Access Fund and Zyp Bike Share. They will share information about trail systems in the greater Birmingham area and master plans for further trail development.

Festival goers also will have a chance to participate in guided trail hikes led by the Friends of Moss Rock Preserve, see fly fishing demonstrations and test out their climbing ability on a rock climbing wall.

Gardening experts from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Jefferson County Master Gardeners, Central Alabama Permaculture Enthusiasts, OakLeaf Gardens and West End Community Gardens will provide gardening tips and advice in an “aspiring gardeners” area.

A “smart living” area, similar to a farmers market, will include homemade pastas and sauces from Bare Naked Noodles, pressed juices by Sprout & Pour, fresh roasted and boiled peanuts by the Alabama Peanut Co. and offerings from the Fetch dog treat truck.

Food vendors in the “Cafe by the Woods” will include Baba Java Roaster, Catering by Lanetta, Greek Tavern, Karen’s Candy Kitchen, Magic City Sweet Ice, Miami Fusion, Cafe Pazzo’s Big Slice Pizza, Rae Rae’s Catering, Steel City Pops, Swamp Monster BBQ and the Yarbrough Festival Food Service.

For the seventh year, the festival will feature a beer garden that includes 25 to 30 breweries, each with two or three different beers for people to sample, Kunzman said. The beer garden also will include a Whole Foods wine tasting station, cheeses and other snacks, a cask garden and a “Mr. Mancave” with a big-screen TV featuring live football games.

The tasting sessions in the beer garden will be noon-2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the beer garden are separate and cost $30 online until 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 and $35 after that time.

Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices for admission to the festival have risen slightly this year from $7 to $10, but tickets are good for both days. High school students age 16 and older with a student ID pay $5, while children ages 15 and younger get in free.