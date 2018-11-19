11th annual Lights on the Bluff continues tradition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff. Kids and parents roast marshmallows at the 2017 Lights on the Bluff event. This year’s event will take place Dec. 8, 5-7:30 p.m. at the church.

Each December, the Church on the Bluff holds Lights on the Bluff as a way to bring the community together in the spirit of the season.

Pastor Tony Barber said the event, which is free to the public, will kick off at the church at 2211 McGwier Drive with a 10-minute nativity presentation. Attendees can then take an “old-fashioned” hayride around the community in hopes to see some of the neighborhood's lights on display.

For those who are waiting their turn for the hayride, there will be hot dogs and marshmallows for kids and parents to roast over an open fire pit. There will also be grilled hot dogs ready to eat.

Along with the nativity scene, hayride and light show, the church also provides a make-and-take ornament station for kids. There, volunteers from the church will help children make quality decorations to take home to put on their Christmas trees.

Refreshments such as hot chocolate, spiced cider, boiled peanuts and other sweets will be provided for community members.

Due to the success of last year’s event, Barber said this year’s event will run just the same as the 2017 version.

Barber said the church always holds Lights on the Bluff on the second Saturday of December, mainly because the first Saturday is the SEC football championship game.

“We know better than that,” he said with a laugh.

“This is a community event,” Barber said. “We want everybody to come. … It’s just a good family time, a good family atmosphere.”