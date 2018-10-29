10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk to support suicide prevention

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler The 2017 Out of the Darkness Walk at Heardmont Park brought out hundreds of advocates for suicide prevention who walked to remember those in their lives who they’ve lost to suicide. This year’s walk is set for Nov. 4.

The Alabama Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be having its 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The walk raises money to go toward educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention and supporting survivors of suicide loss, as well as funding scientific research specific to suicide.

Although the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention appreciates any and all donations, the walk is free to register and participate.

Alabama Out of the Darkness Chair Nicole Mullis said the organization wants as many people as possible to show up to help start a dialogue about suicide.

“I have been participating in the walk since 2013, and each year it becomes more important to me,” she said. “I believe it is such a powerful event and necessary event. As a mental health counselor and as someone who has had people close to me struggle and attempt, I can’t think of any other cause I would volunteer for.”

In addition to the walk, there will be a Survivor Area for those who have lost loved ones to suicide with counselors available, a resource fair with local mental health and related nonprofits and various food trucks.

Last year’s Out of the Darkness Walk raised more than $148,000, and this year’s goal is to raise $160,000. To register for this year’s walk, visit afsp.org/birmingham or register the day of the walk.