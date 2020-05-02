Reader opinion: COVID-19 quarantine has provided quality family time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briggs Marett 200501_Briggs_family (1) The Marett family from Hoover, Alabma, goes horseback riding with Mo's Carriages and Trail Rides in on Friday, May 1, 2020. From left are Kiley Marett, Kathryn Marett, Briggs Marett and Chip Marett.

I really enjoyed reading the article “Apart, yet together: As COVID-19 wages war, Hoover residents support frontline heroes, spread cheer” and the different opinions of a very diverse group of people. I liked reading something so positive. My family has done a few things to keep us busy as well. We have been playing lots of badminton. We have done a few yard gatherings with friends where we sit far apart but still talk. We even visited the Alabama Safari Park for the drive through to see the animals. For many people, this stay-ay-home order is a really hard thing, but for our family, we have been enjoying the countless hours of family time and being together. Thanks for all you do!

Briggs Marett

Hoover, Alabama