Opinion: New city leaders seek excellence, action, accountability

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council President Casey Middlebrooks speaks to city employees at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 4, 2025.

For too long, the rhythm of municipal governance has been dictated by a quiet fear — the fear of setting the wrong precedent. This preoccupation with how today’s decision might affect a hypothetical situation often leads to inaction, delays, and a thicket of bureaucracy that frustrates the very residents we were elected to serve.

As we embark on this quadrennium, the mayor and council are united behind a more proactive principle: Set the Hoover standard.

Moving from ‘safe’ to ‘excellent’

is a difference between relying on precedent and committing to a standard. A focus on precedent is often backward-looking. It asks, “What rule prevents us from doing this?” It can trap decision makers in a cycle of cautious maintenance. A commitment to setting the standard is forward-looking. It asks, “What is the very best solution for our residents, right now?” It demands accountability, integrity and decisive action.

We are moving to cut through the red tape and implement a model of less bureaucracy and more action.

Resident-focused solutions

This approach fundamentally changes how we operate. When a resident comes to us with a need, we want to shift the mindset. We shouldn’t look for reasons why we can’t help; we should look for legal and practical ways we can.

We are empowering city staff to find common-sense solutions. If a policy is outdated or obstructing common sense, we shouldn’t just quote the policy. We should look at innovating or updating it.

The standard we are setting is one where the city of Hoover operates with efficiency and clarity. This involves making critical decisions, whether it’s supporting our world-class school system, investing in public safety or ensuring our infrastructure is premier. But it’s also about the day-to-day. When you call City Hall, you should receive world-class customer service. Our purpose is to cultivate a thriving community, prioritizing the people we serve by ensuring our policies function as a foundation for growth, not just a checklist for compliance.

Accountability and learning

Governing a community as dynamic as Hoover is complex.

Those of us serving you are human. But here is the next crucial piece of our standard: when we make a mistake, we will own it and learn from it. There will be no deflecting. We will be transparent, address the issue and use the experience to refine our processes. This is how true public service functions: with humility and a constant drive for improvement.

Defining the Hoover standard

This is about recognizing what makes our city great and committing to serving every single resident with the best we have to offer. The standard remains the same for our entire team: excellence, action and accountability. We invite every resident to hold us to this standard. This is Hoover, and this is home.

Casey Middlebrooks

Hoover City Council President