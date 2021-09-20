Reader Opinion: Knowledge of the Constitution is important

× Expand Photo courtesy of W. Scott McGill/Bigstockphoto Constitution

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America.”

These words, written 233 years ago, are the preamble to our Constitution. This is Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, celebrating the signing of this important document.

Read beyond the preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of our representative government. Study the amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!

Liz Jones

Constitution Week chairwoman

Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution