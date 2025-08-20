Opinion: Brocato a man of integrity who has delivered excellence

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs A sign along U.S. 280 welcomes people to Hoover, Alabama.

In 1988, I was a member of the University of Alabama’s gymnastics team that won a national championship.

I will never forget that moment, standing with my teammates, knowing that we had worked together to reach the very highest standard. Once you’ve been part of something like that, you never forget what excellence looks like. And when you see it, you recognize it immediately.

That’s exactly how I feel about the city of Hoover.

For almost three decades, Hoover has been home for me and my family. My three children grew up here. They went through Hoover City Schools, and like so many parents, I watched firsthand the impact those schools had on their future. Our teachers are outstanding. Our schools consistently rank among the best in Alabama. And beyond the classrooms, Hoover is a place where families can thrive, and it’s a place where our children can come back to. We have safe neighborhoods, great parks, church communities and opportunities for kids to dream big.

That’s why I have such a hard time with the idea from (police) Chief (Nick) Derzis that “Hoover is tired.”

How in the world could we look at our schools’ rankings, our national accolades like the U.S. News & World Report Top 100 ranking, the new businesses, our property values, the events we host — like the SEC Baseball Tournament and Regions Tradition, which both bring families together and generate millions for our local economy — and then decide to hand the keys over to someone who’s based his entire campaign on refusing to acknowledge the reality about how great our community really is?

Hoover isn’t tired, Chief Derzis, because Hoover is the standard!

Frank Brocato doesn’t just see the facts. He’s delivered them.

As a mother, I care about integrity and example. Children in our town recognize Mayor Brocato because they see him at school events, in church, at the ballparks and in the neighborhoods. And when they recognize the mayor of Hoover, they see a man who carries himself with humility and purpose. They know he’s a family man who’s the same person on Saturday night that he is on Sunday morning. That matters because leadership is about more than a title. It’s about the example you set for the next generation.

Over the years, Frank has proven that he cares about this community in ways that go beyond politics. He put school resource officers in every Hoover school because he wanted to make sure our children’s safety was never left to chance. He has supported our teachers and schools so that they remain top-tier, giving our kids the tools they need to succeed. He’s strengthened our economy, built partnerships across Alabama and protected the quality of life that makes Hoover one of the very best places to raise a family.

I know what it means to be part of a team that achieves at the highest level, and I know that Hoover is that kind of place because of leaders like Frank Brocato. He doesn’t rely on empty words because they conveniently fit on a campaign sign. He delivers results for us, and he does so with integrity. He also works well with others and has received support from other local mayors during his race. This demonstrates that he is a team player and can work well with other neighboring communities, which is extremely important.

Join with me in supporting Frank. Hoover needs him as our mayor to continue moving our city forward.

Allie Smith

Hoover