Nick's Notes: January 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Happy New Year, Hoover!

As we turn the page on 2025 and I begin my third month as mayor, I’m reminded of how quickly time passes and how important it is to stay focused on what truly matters. A new year invites renewal and reflection. It’s a moment to recommit ourselves to the foundations that make our community strong — our faith, our families and our shared values.

For me, that includes staying grounded in the reason I sought this office: to restore trust, ensure that Hoover operates with the highest standards of excellence and address the underperforming areas and other challenges our city faces. Sustainable success requires not only working smart and working hard but also taking care of our

well-being and investing in the relationships that bind us together as a community.

The past two months have been a whirlwind of hard work and meaningful progress. In late December, we were finalizing a responsible, transparent city budget that reflects both fiscal discipline and

forward-looking priorities. We have also assembled an outstanding senior leadership team committed to accountability across city operations. I am proud to welcome our new city administrator, Brian Muenger; our new CFO, Melinda Lopez; our new police chief, Clay Morris; and our director of economic development, Ken Grimes, among others. Each brings experience, integrity and a shared belief in Hoover’s potential.

With this team in place, we are prepared to advance the objectives of strengthening public safety, supporting economic growth, improving customer service and responsiveness at City Hall and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely. I am optimistic about what we can accomplish together in the year ahead.

But progress also requires balance. My hope for all of us in 2026 is that we strive for balance — between work and personal time, between serving others and caring for ourselves. Let’s anchor ourselves in our faith and the spiritual foundations that guide us, encourage us and prepare us for the challenges ahead.

Here’s to a year of renewal, purpose and continued progress for our great city.

Wishing each of you a happy, blessed and productive 2026!