Nick's Notes: Restoring trust a priority for Derzis administration

As I write this first edition of what I hope will become a regular conversation between us, I'm filled with gratitude and excitement. Being chosen to serve as your mayor is the honor of my lifetime, and I don't take that responsibility lightly.

As I take the oath of office, my focus is crystal clear: bringing back the standard of excellence that Hoover deserves and restoring the trust between our city government and the people we serve. That's not just a campaign promise. It's a personal commitment I intend to keep every single day.

On my first day as mayor, I am inviting all city employees to meet with me to share my vision and expectations. I am telling them what I’m telling you now: we are here to serve the people of Hoover. Every interaction, every decision, every phone call matters. Our residents aren’t just constituents. They're valued customers who deserve our very best.

I am asking every member of our city team to embrace a customer service mindset. When someone calls City Hall with a question or concern, they should be met with courtesy, competence and genuine care. This isn't about bureaucracy — it’s about people serving people.

Restoring trust doesn't happen overnight. Trust is earned through consistent action, transparency and a willingness to listen. That's why I’m committed to being accessible and present in our community. I want to hear your concerns, celebrate your successes and work alongside you to make Hoover, Hoover again.

I also want to thank our transition team. These talented men and women worked tirelessly because they care deeply about our city's future. Their dedication laid the foundation for everything we’re building and helped set priorities for my administration.

This monthly column is part of that commitment. I want you to know what’s happening at City Hall and what victories we’re celebrating. But more than that, I want this to be a two-way conversation. Your feedback, ideas and involvement are what will make Hoover thrive.

As we move forward, I’m energized by the possibilities ahead. We have an incredible city with remarkable people, and I believe our best days are still to come. By working together and never forgetting we’re here to serve, there’s nothing we can't accomplish.

Thank you for entrusting me with this role. Let’s get to work. Happy Thanksgiving!