Nick's Notes: October 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

A great city is about more than incredible shopping, roads, public safety and excellent schools. Those things are essential, but a truly vibrant community should also cultivate an environment for creativity, expression and beauty.

That is why the arts matter in Hoover.

A strong arts community enriches our quality of life. It gives our children opportunities to discover their talents, brings people together and gives artists a place to create, teach and inspire.

The arts also contribute to economic development. Communities that embrace arts and culture become more attractive places to live, visit and invest — supporting restaurants, retail, tourism and redevelopment while creating a stronger sense of place.

When I ran for mayor, I made a commitment to support Hoover’s arts community, and that commitment has not changed.

For years, the previous administration discussed building a performing arts center. After taking office last November and reviewing the city’s finances and capital needs, it became clear that Hoover simply does not have the money today to deliver the type of facility that had been promised.

I will not make a promise to you unless I am 1,000% confident we can deliver it. But that does not mean we stop moving forward.

In talking with members of our arts community, I have learned one of their greatest immediate needs is something more fundamental: space. Artists need studios to paint, draw and sculpt; classrooms to teach; galleries to exhibit work; and a gathering place where artists and residents can come together.

Hoover once had dedicated arts space in Bluff Park, but it has not been available since its closing in 2020. I am committed to finding a realistic path to once again provide our arts community a place to create, teach, gather and showcase the talent in Hoover.

This month, we also have an exciting opportunity to demonstrate that commitment. On Saturday, Oct. 17, Stephanie and I invite you to the Wynfrey Hotel for the inaugural Mayor’s Ball, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Hoover Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization supporting the arts and arts education throughout Hoover.

Stephanie has taken the lead in bringing together a dedicated committee of community leaders and arts enthusiasts to make this first-ever event possible, and I could not be prouder of what they have created.

The evening will feature Nashville’s high-energy 12 South Band, along with performances by Miss Hoover Julia Schumacher, Hoover’s Alabama Dance Academy, led by Pam Sayle, and Ryan Gray, the 2026 winner of Hoover’s Got Talent.

We are investing in creativity, opportunity and the people who make Hoover a more vibrant and beautiful place to call home. And we are taking another meaningful step toward giving the arts the place they deserve.

For more information, visit the Mayor’s Ball page on the city of Hoover website.