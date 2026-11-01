Nick's Notes: November 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Every household understands the importance of making a budget work. When costs rise faster than income, you have to set priorities, make careful decisions and plan ahead. City government faces those same pressures, and we owe the citizens we serve that same discipline.

Hoover’s approved fiscal year 2027 budget is the first full-year budget developed by my administration. It reflects our commitment to protecting public safety, maintaining essential services and strengthening our city’s financial future while addressing the needs of today.

We approached this budget with a clear understanding of the challenges. General fund revenue is projected to grow just 0.4%, while the costs of providing services, maintaining facilities and replacing equipment continue to rise. Hoover also faces a substantial backlog of infrastructure and capital needs that cannot be resolved in one or two budget cycles.

Our responsibility is to build a realistic plan and follow through on that plan.

This balanced budget adds $500,000 to reserves and projects a year-end general fund balance of more than $74 million — approximately five months of operating expenses. Maintaining healthy reserves helps protect essential services when unexpected expenses or economic challenges arise.

We are also taking a hard look at how city government operates. Our administration identified more than $1.5 million in annual savings through operational efficiencies and cost controls. The prior-year retirement of some long-term debt also reduced annual debt service by approximately $2.6 million. These steps help us manage recurring expenses and put taxpayer dollars to better use.

Public safety remains a central priority. Our police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel provide services our residents depend on every day. Supporting their work is fundamental to protecting the quality of life that makes Hoover such a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.

At the same time, we must plan beyond the next fiscal year. Roads, drainage systems, city facilities, vehicles and equipment require consistent investment. Postponing those needs only makes them more expensive. Our focus is on setting priorities, addressing deferred maintenance and building a sustainable, multiyear approach to capital improvements.

Economic development remains essential to that effort. Supporting existing businesses, attracting investment and encouraging redevelopment will help strengthen the revenue base that supports city services.

I appreciate the City Council and our city staff for their work on this budget. Together, we are making responsible decisions grounded in financial reality and focused on Hoover’s future.

You deserve a city government that respects your tax dollars, delivers dependable services and plans ahead. That is the standard guiding this budget — and the work we will continue every day.