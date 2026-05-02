Nick's Notes: May 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

May is one of the most exciting times of the year in Hoover. And nothing captures that energy quite like the SEC Baseball Tournament returning for the 28th consecutive time to the Hoover Met on May 19-24.

This is more than just great baseball. It’s one of the premier events in all of college athletics. If the tournament were held today, 10 of the 16 teams competing would be ranked in the national top 25. And while the SEC championship is crowned here in Hoover, it’s worth noting that seven of the last 10 national champions have come from the SEC, setting the stage for what ultimately leads to Omaha and the College World Series.

But the experience goes far beyond the games themselves.

This year, we are excited to welcome fans to an enhanced and expanded Fan Fest at the Finley Center — a free, interactive event open to the public featuring food, live music, games and family-friendly entertainment throughout the week. Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan or just looking for a great community experience, there is truly something for everyone.

The national spotlight will shine even brighter this year, as the championship game will be broadcast live on ABC, showcasing Hoover to millions of viewers across the country.

And while the tournament delivers unforgettable moments on the field, it also delivers meaningful impact off the field. The SEC Baseball Tournament generates approximately $17 million in direct business sales activity and $29 million in total economic impact for our community. It supports more than 3,300 direct jobs and more than 4,000 jobs overall while producing nearly 11,500 hotel room nights during tournament week alone.

Fans travel to Hoover from at least 12 states and beyond — filling our hotels, dining in our restaurants, visiting our parks and experiencing firsthand what makes our city such a special place to live, work and visit.

This is exactly what we mean when we talk about quality of life and economic vitality working hand in hand.

The SEC Baseball Tournament is not only a celebration of America’s pastime — it’s a powerful reminder of Hoover’s ability to host, to welcome and to lead on a national stage.

We look forward to seeing you at the Hoover Met this month — and as always, thank you for being part of what makes Hoover exceptional.