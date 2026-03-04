Nick's Notes: March 2026

Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Spring is a season of momentum and renewal, and across Hoover we are seeing real progress — both in exciting economic development and in long-overdue investments that directly improve quality of life for our residents.

One of the most exciting announcements I shared during my recent state-of-the-city address was the addition of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at The Village at Brock’s Gap II along Stadium Trace Parkway. This high-quality destination reflects Hoover’s continued growth and appeal. Developments like this create jobs, strengthen our tax base and enhance the amenities that make Hoover a great place to live, work and gather.

At the same time, my administration is working with urgency to address important parks and recreation needs that affect families across our city.

At the Hoover East Sports Complex, electrical issues have left field and concession lighting inoperable since last spring. That disruption has been frustrating for our youth athletes, families and volunteers. Fixing it has been a priority. I am optimistic that the lighting and electrical work will be completed by the end of March, allowing for a return to competitive play in time for the upcoming youth baseball and softball seasons.

We are also making meaningful progress at Howard Lake next to Hoover City Hall. After the former Lake House was demolished due to structural issues, the city worked diligently to identify funding and a clear path forward. I am pleased to share that we successfully reallocated $1.1 million in state grant funding, along with additional support from Jefferson County and the city of Hoover, to move this project ahead.

We expect to go to bid very soon on rebuilding the Lake House, which is a popular venue for gatherings, birthday parties, wedding showers and other community events. This project will not only replace and improve the building structure but will also upgrade the walking trail around the lake and address long-neglected drainage issues, creating lasting improvements for residents.

From economic development to revitalized public spaces, these efforts reflect our commitment to accountability, urgency and investing wisely in Hoover’s future.