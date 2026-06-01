Nick's Notes: June 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

With the official start of summer arriving June 21, this is an exciting time across Hoover as longer days and warmer weather bring renewed energy.

We continue to make steady, meaningful progress on the issues that matter most to our residents — especially infrastructure, public safety and community engagement.

One of the most visible examples is the stormwater improvement project along U.S. 31 near the former Whole Foods shopping center. This area has long experienced flooding during heavy rains, creating safety concerns for drivers and first responders. Crews are replacing a failed underground pipe with a more durable system designed to improve drainage and keep traffic moving safely. This project is expected to be completed in June — ahead of schedule — and we appreciate your patience as work wraps up.

In addition, drainage repairs on Laredo Drive are underway and should also be completed this month.

We are also proud to celebrate the completion of the lighting project at the Hoover East Sports Complex. This was an important investment that restores full use of a facility that serves so many in our community. I want to thank the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board for their leadership and partnership, as well as Alabama Power for their support in bringing this project to completion.

There is more work to be done across our parks system. We hear you, and we are prioritizing these needs while working as quickly and responsibly as possible with the resources available. Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to expedite these projects and restore our parks to the standard our community expects and deserves.

June also marks an exciting opportunity for Hoover to take part in something much bigger. I’m proud to announce that Hoover is participating in the America 250 Alabama Semiquincentennial City program as we lead up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This initiative is about more than celebration — it’s about education, engagement and unity. It’s a chance to reflect on the principles that founded our nation, better understand our shared history and recommit ourselves to the responsibilities of citizenship.

You’ll see special programming, events and partnerships throughout our community, and we are honored to fly the official semiquincentennial flag here in Hoover.

That spirit of patriotism will be on full display as we approach Independence Day. This year, we are excited to introduce “4th on the First” — our city’s Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 1, at the Hoover Met. This will be the largest celebration our city has ever hosted — with music, games, activities, entertainment and fireworks! You will not want to miss this year’s fireworks show!