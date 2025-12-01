Nick's Notes: December 2025 - A word from the Hoover mayor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Merry Christmas, Hoover!

As we enter this season of joy and celebration, I’m reminded that Christmas means more than twinkling lights and festive gatherings. It’s about family, faith, community and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Our community is blessed with incredible local organizations doing remarkable work right here in Hoover and the surrounding areas, and they need our support this season.

One of my personal favorites is the Toys for Tots program. The Marine Corps Reserve program has a tremendous presence in our area, with the hub located at Patton Creek and dozens of drop-off locations throughout Hoover, including Hendrick Chevrolet on Montgomery Highway, several apartment communities and local businesses.

Last year, the program supported over 10,000 children with over 67,000 toys distributed. That's the kind of impact we can make when we come together as a community.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program at the Riverchase Galleria offers another wonderful way to give as a family. You can adopt an angel and provide gifts for foster children and kids in need, making sure every child experiences the magic of Christmas morning. Let your children help pick out the gifts and wrap them together.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama serves families throughout our region with mobile pantries and food distribution. Your donations help provide meals to thousands of families facing food insecurity, especially critical during the holiday season.

Whether you donate toys, food, time or financial support, every contribution makes a real difference. The spirit of the season is serving others, and there’s no better place to do that than right here in our own community.

From my family to yours, may you have a blessed and Merry Christmas.