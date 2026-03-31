Nick's Notes: April 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

Spring has finally arrived in Hoover, and like many of you, I am enjoying the return of longer days and warmer weather after the clocks “sprang forward” a few weeks ago.

This time of year always brings a renewed sense of energy to our community. It is a wonderful season to get outside, enjoy our parks and neighborhoods, and spend time with friends and family at the many events and activities happening across our city.

One of my favorite traditions each spring is Celebrate Hoover Day, which will take place this year on Saturday, April 25, at Veterans Park. This annual citywide celebration gives us all a chance to pause and appreciate what makes Hoover such a special place to live. There will be plenty of fun for the entire family, including live music, games and rides for the kids, and opportunities to meet and interact with our outstanding Hoover police and fire professionals who serve our community every day. I hope you will make plans to come out and join your neighbors for a great day of community celebration.

Hoover will also once again welcome visitors from across the country as we host one of the premier events on the PGA Tour Champions schedule: The Regions Tradition, taking place April 29 through May 3 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. This world-class tournament brings some of the greatest senior golfers in the world to our community, along with a pro-am that will feature celebrities, sports figures and business leaders. Events like this put Hoover on the national stage and showcase the hospitality and quality of life that define our city.

Finally, I want to take a moment to recognize the life and legacy of George Barber, who recently passed away. I had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Barber personally and witnessing firsthand his remarkable vision and generosity. Beyond his success in building Barber Dairies into an industry leader, Mr. Barber followed his passion for motorsports to create the internationally renowned Barber Motorsports Park and Museum, which continue to draw visitors from around the world.

Just last month, the park hosted the annual Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, a major event that brings thousands of visitors to Hoover who stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants and shop in our stores. I was pleased to restore the city’s partnership in supporting this event after that cooperation had been discontinued nine years ago. Mr. Barber’s legacy will continue to benefit our region for generations to come.

As always, thank you for being part of the Hoover community.