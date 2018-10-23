Mayor’s Minute

I want to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving! We have so much to be thankful for in our community and many opportunities on the horizon.

After a year of public meetings, discussions and much research, we were finally able to roll out the draft version of the Comprehensive Plan for residents at a town hall meeting held last month. We want to continue to make Hoover the best place to live, work and play in the metropolitan area. The residents have voiced their concerns and are very much in favor of smart growth and revitalizing our core business districts and neighborhoods.

The plan calls for a city center, beginning on the Galleria campus, that serves as a central gathering place for citizens, businesses and civic activity. Results from our findings also revealed a very strong interest in the arts in our community. Therefore, we have formed a newly appointed Arts Council to determine the direction the city needs to go and to work with elected officials and city staff to meet those needs. The Comprehensive Plan is very detailed and has some interesting findings. Please take some time to visit futurehoover.com so you can review it in its entirety.

Since the budget passed in September, we have been working diligently to fill some of the critical positions in public safety. Those included eight firefighters, four new police officers and two school resource officers. Public safety is paramount, and we will continue to do all we can to keep our neighborhoods and streets as safe as possible.

With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, that means traffic. Please remember when you are out shopping to pay close attention to your surroundings and don’t text and drive. We will have our outstanding police department monitoring and assisting traffic flow to make it as easy as possible to get around Hoover during the holiday rush.

Once again, be sure to save the date for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m. Santa will be visiting with the children, so be sure they bring their Christmas list with them!

As the year is winding down and we get ready to move into 2019, we have many exciting events and programs planned for you next year. Please be sure to visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or our Facebook page for details.

It is such an honor to be your mayor, please remember your elected officials are here because of you. Please reach out if we can assist you in any way!