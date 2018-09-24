Mayor’s Minute

Fall is here and the holidays are right around the corner!

We will be kicking off our “Thank a Vet” weeklong celebration on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hoover Library. We will have a lot of activities going on that week so for a complete list visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call City Hall at 444-7500. Please take the time to thank the men and women that have served or are presently serving our great country!

Hoover is made up of so many wonderful people of all ages. I am very proud of the recent accreditation the Hoover Senior Center has received, making it the first senior center in the state of Alabama to achieve such a prestigious accolade. It would not have been possible without our fantastic staff at the Senior Center or the countless hours the volunteers and Hoover New Horizons Board members put into this great effort. This over-55 demographic constitutes nearly 27 percent of the population in Hoover, and the senior population is growing across our country … not declining.

If you haven’t dropped by the Senior Center, do so today. There is a plethora of activities going on all the time, from exercise classes and dinner dances to card games and many classes, just to name a few. They also have the Hoover Express, which will set up transportation for those that need a ride to the doctor or just have a little shopping or errands. This group of folks in our community is vibrant and thriving, so get involved today. This group will definitely enrich your life. They have absolutely made a difference in our city.

Our Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall will be held Thursday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. Bring your children and grandchildren to visit with Santa. This is always a very special night for our youngsters and you don’t want to miss it! If you are planning a holiday party, be sure and check out the beautiful Aldridge Gardens at aldridgegardens.com or the Hoover Met Complex at hoovermetcomplex.com. Both of these venues are jewels in our city and the Hoover Met Complex has a tremendous amount of parking and easy access to Interstate 459. Also, catering is available, so all you have to do is pick up the phone and the rest is taken care of for you.

As you can see, Hoover is a bustling town with so much to offer everyone, of any age and interest. Your elected officials are here to serve you. If there is anything we can do to make your city better, please reach out through our new My Hoover Connect app that you can download by visiting the Hoover website at hooveralabama.gov or you can call to report your concern or request to 739-7311.

Remember, we are here to serve you!