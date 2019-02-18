Mayor’s Minute

Spring is upon us and that means new beginnings are in the air.

We see it not only in our personal lives, but in nature all around us. There is so much of that beauty throughout Hoover. Hoover has been deemed a “Tree City” by the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program for the 20th consecutive year.

On March 2, we will hold our annual Arbor Day Celebration at Aldridge Gardens. Presented by the Hoover Beautification Board, the event will feature several activities, including honoring the winners of this year’s fourth-grade Arbor Day essay contest. There will also be a free tree giveaway to Hoover residents, with everything from American hazelnuts to southern magnolias being given away.

In the weeks leading up to and following the Arbor Day celebration, Hoover’s very own Urban Forester Collin Conner will visit numerous schools in our city, helping children plant trees and learn about the benefits that trees provide to our society. It is a wonderful hands-on lesson that has given some children the motivation to seek horticulture and forestry degrees once they attend college.

Also this month, we will celebrate the 24th annual Finley Awards. These awards are given in honor of former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley. The award is given to a Hoover City Schools employee and a graduating senior from both Hoover and Spain Park High School.

Grade level Finley Character Awards are also given to students from K-12th grade for exhibiting outstanding character and leadership. This is one of the highlight events for our city every year.

I also want to remind you that next month, on Saturday, April 13, the Hoover Beautification Board will sponsor Household Hazardous Waste Day. As you do your spring cleaning, this is a safe way to get rid of household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, automobile fluids, electronics, medications, guns, ammo and other hazardous items. It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hoover Met. Make sure you arrive early, as long lines form quickly for this popular event that helps to protect our environment!

I am grateful to be the mayor of this great city. If you have questions about any upcoming events or other city matters, please do not hesitate to call 444-7510 or visit hooveralabama.gov.