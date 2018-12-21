Mayor’s Minute

It’s hard to believe 2019 is here! I hope everyone had a very merry Christmas and that you are off to a happy and healthy New Year.

There are many exciting things we are looking forward to in 2019. With a chill in the air, the Climbing and Adventure Center at the Finley Center is the perfect place for some indoor climbing activities. Since its opening, we have seen a steady increase in activity; I hope you have a chance to check it out soon.

The 22,000-square-foot, one-of-a-kind, universally designed, inclusive EXPLORE playground is on schedule to open in spring 2019. This exciting new addition is located on the west side of the Hoover Met Complex along with five full-size, adult multipurpose fields that can be used for soccer, lacrosse and football. Sixteen hard tennis courts are also open and round out the opportunities for outdoor recreation.

We will also have the first of its kind Family Restroom at the complex. The family restroom will include a hi/low changing table to assist those with disabilities. We have learned how important these family restrooms are and we are committed to include it in our construction, whenever possible, as we work to be the most inclusive city around.

We have received a grant that will fund the addition of sidewalks around the Municipal Complex. This will improve pedestrian connectivity between city buildings along Municipal Drive, Municipal Lane and Highway 31 at the Municipal Complex.

This month I will be speaking to several groups on the “State of the City.” I will share the latest information on the comprehensive plan, the economic development status and fun family events that we have planned. You can also visit the website at hooveralabama.gov for events and city information.

It is my honor to be your Mayor of this great city. We will continue to BUILD COMMUNITY TOGETHER. Remember your elected officials are here to because of you and will continue to serve you. Please do not hesitate to contact us if we can be of assistance.