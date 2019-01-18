Mayor’s Minute

I am proud of our city and the resilience everyone has shown moving forward after tragedy. We support diversity, inclusion and equity in our community and businesses. Because of that, Hoover is strong, warm and welcoming.

Over the last few months, I have had a chance to learn some unique facts about the city. According to the U.S. Census, Hoover is one of the most diverse cities in the country. Did you know there are more than 50 languages spoken in our schools and within our city? This makes me stand up even taller when I say I am the mayor of Hoover.

January is my opportunity to share the “State of the City” with a number of groups. If you didn’t have the chance to hear the “State of the City,” let me share some of the high points for 2018:

► We have implemented a Department of Emergency Communication in our 911 Center. I am proud to say they handle all emergencies with efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism.

► We hired 16 new employees between the Fire and Police Departments, four of which are new school resource officers. It is very important that we maintain the public safety departments to the standard the community expects and deserves.

► An on-line application and payment system has been implemented in the Revenue Department. The efficiency of this online option should eventually eliminate the need to visit the revenue department in person, if you choose to do so.

► One of the most distinguished honors of 2018 was the Hoover Senior Center becoming the first Nationally Accredited Senior Center in Alabama.

► The Hoover Library, in partnership with some local schools, served more than 8,700 free lunches. The summer reading program signed up nearly 5,000 children. With the wonderful work of our library staff, the city of Hoover is able to reach people of all ages, abilities and walks of life.

Where is the city going from here? This year we will begin implementing the comprehensive plan that was presented last year. There are several exciting areas that will help improve and expand what Hoover has to offer its residents. We are also working closely with the city’s economic development allies on efforts to recruit and retain industries that serve the needs and desires of our citizens.

The final phase of the Met Complex will be completed soon. The soccer fields and tennis courts are scheduled to open by Feb. 1. The EXPLORE playground and splash pad is taking shape, and the excitement for this new offering is building.

As you can see, the city has accomplished a great deal in 2018, and we have big goals to address in 2019. I would not have it any other way. It is my pleasure being the Mayor of Hoover, and I look forward to continuing to build community together. If we can assist you in anyway, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.