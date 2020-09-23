Mayor's Minute: October 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Greetings from City Hall. I’m grateful to have won the confidence of the citizens of Hoover for four more years. It is an honor to lead this beautiful city. Our residents make it a joy to come to work everyday to uncover new ways to help Hoover grow and find solutions to challenges they may face.

As we look forward to a second term, we want to continue to build on the great relationship we have with our school system. We saw a great example of this during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic. City employees teamed up with school employees to help deliver meals to children throughout the community. It’s no secret that our top-notch school system is one of the greatest attractions the city offers, and I want to continue working with Superintendent Kathy Murphy to help keep the system thriving.

Another priority I have is keeping Hoover’s business community strong while at the same time growing new industries in our city. For years, we’ve relied on our retail community, and it is imperative they remain viable. But Hoover also has a lot to offer to STEM-based businesses.

We’re excited about Meadow-brook Corporate Park and all the new businesses locating there. We believe the 280 corridor is and will continue to be a hot spot for tech companies.

The city has recently created a Business Resource Team that will act as a concierge service for those wanting to start or expand a business in the city. We will walk clients through the building process from beginning to end, making sure the process is as expedient and easy as possible.

I’m also excited about the new business incubator housed on the Riverchase Galleria campus. HAILO will help new technology companies grow and develop while also adding new energy to the city.

That said, I continue to stay focused on ways to redevelop the Riverchase Galleria property. There is so much potential in the location, and I know it can be a huge draw if we bring in the right project. We have committed public safety resources to the mall so that shoppers will feel safe. Placing a substation at the mall is one way we’ve done this, and we will keep exploring avenues and technology that will help our Police Department remain as the strongest in the state.

I am not only excited but committed to making Hoover an even better city over the next four years, but I cannot do it alone. It takes all of us working together, thinking ahead and being respectful that will make us successful. I look forward to the journey ahead with all of you.