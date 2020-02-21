Mayor’s Minute: March 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Now that spring is headed our way, it is a perfect time to plan a trip to our Explore Playground and Splash Pad. Or maybe I should say, our award-winning playground and splash pad.

The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association named it the Facility of the Year for cities with a population of 15,000 or more. We are thrilled about the recognition! More so, we are overjoyed at the thousands who have visited and enjoyed this wonderful play area. We believe Explore offers a quality-of-life factor that is unique and equitable and just downright fun!

In March, we look forward to our annual Arbor Day Celebration, which is held at Aldridge Gardens and is sponsored by the Hoover Beautification Board. This year’s event will be March 7 at 9:30 a.m. During this program, we will honor students who took part in the Arbor Day essay contest. There will also be free tree giveaways and educational information about trees native to our state.

On March 19, the city will join in honoring those who are named recipients of the Finley Awards. Named in memory of former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley, the awards are given to one senior from each of Hoover’s two high schools and one employee of Hoover City Schools who exhibit outstanding character.

This year, we have a new event to tell you about. On April 3, the city will host its first Climb to Remember. This event will be at 10 a.m. at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase. It is a way to honor the New York City firefighters who selflessly gave their lives Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to a New York City firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

The money raised will go to support the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation. Both the Hoover fire and police departments will take part. We hope you, too, will join us for our inaugural event.

Please know my staff and I are here to serve you, so please do not hesitate to call my office if we can be of assistance to you.