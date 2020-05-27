Mayor's Minute: June 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hello! I hope this finds each of you well as we start moving back to a more normal routine.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have tried to get outand around the city as much as I could. Something I have enjoyed very much has been the early morning runs with my little dog, Cannoli, allover the city from Greystone to Bluff Park.

I have truly loved seeing signs of encouragement generated by our children with artwork they have placed in thefront windows of their homes or Bible verses written with chalk on sidewalks.

There are so many reminders of what makes Hoover a special place to live and work. We will continue to be safe and smart, to comply with state health orders and to help those who have been so severely impacted by recent events.

As your mayor, I have been focused on three key priorities: 1) supporting our city businesses as they work to reopen and recover; 2) reopening all city-owned facilities to serve our citizens; and 3) protecting city finances in the coming months.

As you read this, many new businesses have opened, and we have slowly begun opening up some of our recreational facilities. As the state health orders continue to support opening more facilities, we will work quickly to do that through the reopening task force I have appointed.

We will keep our business helpline open as long as needed, and we are now going out to do site visits with our businesses to help them know when and how they can safely reopen. Any business that needs our help can call us at 205-739-7162.

The past few weeks have been devastating for our economy, and we know that the city budget will take a hit in the months to come. We have been working on this diligently with our City Council. Together, we have a financial plan that will protect our ability to serve you while conserving money. It will not be easy, but we will get through this, just like we always do — as a community.

Thank you so much for what each of you are doing to help get Hoover back on its feet. The people in our city are what make Hoover special. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your mayor. God bless you, and God bless this great city!