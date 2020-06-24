Mayor's Minute: July 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Let me begin by thanking those who have shared their voices over the past several weeks concerning continuing positive race relations in our city. The city of Hoover has been listening and observing as you have communicated your thoughts, your concerns and your opinions regarding the need to unite people of all backgrounds. I often hear from our citizens that they choose to live in our great city because of its diversity.

In addition to listening, we have taken measurable action on these issues. We created Leadership Hoover, which places leaders of all backgrounds together from throughout the city to learn from one another.

Since taking office, I have led improvements in the diversity of our city workforce and made appointments to our boards and commissions to reflect the true demographic makeup of our city.

We have encouraged and supported the work of Hoover-AHEAD, which is creating positive dialogue about race and culture in Hoover at the grassroots level. We are a wonderfully diverse community, and I am so proud of what we are accomplishing, but our work is not finished.

Like you, I am proud of our incredible Hoover Police Department for working to manage demonstrations as individuals exercise their First Amendment rights. I pray for our first responders daily, and I ask that you join me in those prayers. They have kept the peace and protected our local businesses and our residents. Demonstrations are always welcome in our city if they are peaceful, but there is absolutely no excuse for violence, looting, destruction or assault on our police officers.

I also pray for those who are hurting and know that as citizens of Hoover we have a special opportunity to do something about relationships that have broken down in our society. My promise to our citizens is to keep you protected and to lean into positive conversations — and positive actions — to make our city what it truly can be.

But let me say this: no mayor, governor or president by themselves can bring about the change needed in this situation. Ultimately, it is a heart issue. Real change comes within the hearts of people in our communities. It starts with respectful, open discussion around our kitchen tables, in our neighborhoods and at our workplaces. We must continue to learn about each other, to respect each other’s differences and to support one another.

I believe our ongoing efforts will benefit Hoover’s residents and businesses for years to come. Our actions have established a positive direction for Hoover, and we all play a role in being a part of the solution. We will build on the strength of our diversity and offer hope for our city, our state and our country.