Mayor’s Minute: February 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

2020 has gotten off to a fast start, and I am so excited about the events that lie ahead. You may have joined us for some of our traditional activities in years past. I hope you will attend those again, along with some new events this year.

The Hoover Public Library gets this month started with its Southern Voices Festival held Feb. 18-22. The five-day festival celebrates art, music and writing and is one of the library’s most popular events.

On March 7, we will hold our annual Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens. The Finley Awards will be March 19, and on April 25 we look forward to Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park.

May will be a busy month. Household Hazardous Waste Day will be May 2. The Regions Tradition golf tournament will take place May 6-10. In addition, I am happy to host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on May 8. Later in the month, May 19-24, the SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met.

In June, the city will host the USA Pickleball Indoor National Championship. We are excited about this opportunity! The event runs June 7-14 at the Finley Center. Free Friday Flicks returns to Veterans Park in June, and Hydrangeas Under the Stars will take place at Aldridge Gardens on June 6.

July will really showcase how Hoover is growing as a sports destination. We are pleased to welcome the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championship back to the Hoover Met July 9-15. We will close the month with the East Coast Pro Showcase, which runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Just before students return to school, our police and fire departments will hold the popular National Night Out event Aug. 4. We hope you will make time to join us for our Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, which marks the anniversary of the 2011 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

The Taste of Hoover will be at Aldridge Gardens on Oct. 8, while the Hoover Hayride and Family Night will be Oct. 29. Vettes4Vets will host its Salute to Veterans Ball on Nov. 5, and we will end the year with our festive Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1.

These are just a few events we look forward to this year! I look forward to seeing you throughout 2020.