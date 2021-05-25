Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Mention the word summer and one thought comes to mind: construction. There is a lot of it taking place in Hoover right now, and these new venues are sure to add energy all across city.

We are excited to announce that our newest fire station, Station 11, is slated to open this month. Located in the Trace Crossings community, this station will serve one of the fastest-growing areas of our city. We are grateful to Signature Homes for donating the land, and we believe this new location will help increase our response times to emergency situations in that area.

Another project that will get underway soon is the Cahaba Market located off U.S. 280 in the Greystone area. The shopping center will include Anatole’s Bike Shop, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, a Dunkin’ doughnut and coffee shop and several other tenants. Cahaba Market will be close to the new Tattersall development and is anticipated to be complete by this fall.

Hoover also continues to grow in its efforts to be a sports destination city. In that vein, we are excited to host the first annual USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships this month. The five-day event will take place at the Finley Center, and it comes as the sport continues to grow in popularity in our area. And next year, the Hoover Met will serve as the host site for the softball competitions for the 2022 World Games. We can’t wait!

The aforementioned activities are just a few examples of the wonderful quality of life we have here in Hoover. That quality of life is just one of many reasons why I’m proud to serve as your mayor. If you ever need me or my staff, please don’t hesitate to call us at City Hall. Our door is always open.