Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - October 2024

It is with great enthusiasm and anticipation that I write this month’s letter. We are in a very exciting time for our city!

On Sept. 18, members of the Hoover Health Care Authority, city leadership and supporters traveled to Montgomery to petition the state for a Certificate of Need. A CON is a state requirement that allows health care providers and systems to expand medical services while minimizing duplication of services. Our request was granted by a unanimous vote of the State Health Planning and Development Agency, and we are truly grateful for their support. This CON serves as a green light for the HHCA to establish an ambulatory surgical center and diagnostic center at Riverwalk Village in Riverchase with an economic impact of over $2 billion.

Talks of providing a major health establishment in Hoover have been ongoing for years. After studying the needs of our community and the direction health care is heading, the HHCA determined that an outpatient surgery center is exactly what Hoover needs. We began our efforts earlier this year but encountered a major hurdle in late spring when our application was opposed. This led to a lengthy three-week trial that was costly and, in my opinion, unnecessary. Fortunately, the judge overseeing that portion of the process ruled in our favor. I believe that ruling was a significant factor in the HHCA gaining final state approval.

Now that we’ve obtained a CON, we will begin the process of finding a high-quality provider to fill the space. There is already considerable interest from several well-established health care providers in our metro area. Riverwalk Village will be unique. The 90-acre, mixed-use community will focus on health and wellness, but it will also feature commercial, retail and residential units integrated with walking trails and green spaces, preserving the natural beauty of Riverchase.

The CON-approved centers will be located in the existing South Tower of the Regions Bank property, which sits between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 off Riverchase Parkway. This is the perfect scenario of the right idea at the right time. What could have been another large, vacant commercial office building will now be transformed into a vibrant center for innovation,

Health care and livability. I believe this project will revolutionize our city and serve as a model for many communities across our state and region.