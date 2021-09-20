Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - October 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

In late August, our Police Department was confronted with a situation that required them to get pertinent information to citizens fast in an effort to protect them.

One system we used notified folks beyond the impacted area. But that situation helped us realize that most Hoover residents are not aware of the Hoover PD (my PD) app.

This is a free app that sends out real-time updates, notifications and alerts directly from Hoover police when you need it. It is available to anyone — Hoover citizens, Hoover businesses, even those who live outside of the city.

Here’s how you can get it on your cellphone:

Go to the App Store or Google Play and search “Wired Blue,” then select the “My Police Department” app. Once you download it, select “Hoover Police Department” as your department.

Once you download the app, it is also important to agree to accept push notifications so you can be updated immediately when information is sent out. Here are some step-by-step instructions for your convenience:

1. To receive push notifications, tap the grid in lower left corner.

2. Select “My Settings”

3. Select “Manage Notifications”

4. Select “Hoover Police Department” at the top

As a “backup,” you can also see Hoover PD’s latest tweets in the app, too. You don’t have to be on Twitter to be able to see these. Here’s how:

1. Tap the grid in the lower left corner.

2. Select the “Latest Tweets” icon

Please don’t rely on only one source to be notified. This app works whether you are on other social media platforms or not. Keeping you and your family safe is the No. 1 priority in the city, and we want to use every tool available to us to make that happen. I hope you will consider using this tool.