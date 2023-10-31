Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - November 2023

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

When life hands you lemons, it’s nice when you can turn the situation into lemonade. It’s even nicer when you have someone to share that lemonade with!

Last month, the city was able to turn a difficult situation into a great one — thanks to the wonderful people at United Ability.

In September, the city had to cancel its annual Shred Day event due to a miscommunication snafu with the shredding company we had contracted with. Within hours of learning this, the amazing folks at United Ability stepped in and offered to partner with us on a makeup day — and they offered their services for free!

For 75 years, United Ability (formerly known as United Cerebral Palsy of Birmingham) has provided services to children and adults with all types of disabilities, with the mission of empowering them “to live full and meaningful lives.” Part of their services include a shredding program called Gone for Good, which provides jobs for United Ability participants. Gone for Good provided amazing service with kind and attentive employees during our makeup event.

I want to say a special thank you to Abe Bernstein and the entire United Ability family for being such a great friend to Hoover and for helping us out. We owe you a debt of gratitude for your kindness and generosity. And to our residents who recommended Gone for Good for service, we say thank you!

I also wanted to take this time to send a very special greeting to our Hoover Public Library as it celebrates 40 years in existence! Wow! I can still remember when it first opened. I often brag about the wonderful quality of life we have here in Hoover, and our library is a huge contributing factor. The service and selection are unparalleled, as has often been noted on a national scale.

To Director Amanda Borden and her team, congratulations on reaching this milestone! Happy 40th birthday, Hoover Public Library!