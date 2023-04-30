Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - May 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

April showers bring May flowers and one of the busiest times of the year for our city. That includes the SEC Baseball Tournament, an event that has grown tremendously in the last few years. Lots of other cities would love to host it, but we are determined to keep it in Hoover and to do what it takes to remain a strong, viable contender.

That’s why incorporating upgrades to the Hoover Met Stadium are a big chunk of a bond issue recently passed by our City Council. Of the approved $85 million, roughly $15 million will go toward improving the Met. Potential projects include an upgrade in seating, improvement of the concession stand area and the parking lot. Every year, the tournament brings roughly $15 million to city coffers. No doubt, it’s a key event we certainly want to keep.

The remaining $70 million of the bond issue will be split between two other major projects. One of those is the creation of a new interchange off Interstate 459. It’s something I’ve been working on since I first got elected to office. But it wasn’t my vision, rather one that had been cast years before. However, I feel led to bring that vision to reality, and we move closer to doing so every day. Earlier this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation approved the project and will pay half of the $120 million cost. That leaves the remaining $60 million to the city.

The other major project is the creation of a Center for the Arts that has a projected cost of roughly $17 million. A location for the center has not been finalized yet.

While all these plans are certainly exciting, it is imperative that we approach them pragmatically and prudently. Our goal is to maintain and improve the quality of life each of you, our residents, deserve.