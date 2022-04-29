Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - May 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

The city of Hoover was recently named “The Best Place to Live in Alabama” by 24/7 Wall Street. The online publication awarded Hoover this distinction for a number of reasons.

One of them is because of the quality of life we offer. When most folks hear the phrase “best place to live,” they often think of the amenities a community offers like great housing, a rewarding education and low crime.

Indeed, all of those are contributors. But another you might not think of: how clean a city is. In Hoover, we pride ourselves on keeping our streets and neighborhoods free of litter. But we can always use help in making this a constant reality. And our Hoover Beautification Board has come up with an incredible idea that will allow us all to pitch in to the effort.

The Beautification Board recently unveiled its Hoover Green Team initiative. The goal of the program is to organize and mobilize volunteers throughout Hoover who are committed to keeping our city streets, schools and parks litter-free. I am excited about the positive impact this program will have.

If you are interested in becoming a Hoover Green Team member, or if you are interested in developing and leading a team, please visit the Hoover Beautification Board website at hooveralabama.gov/160/Beautification-Board.

The month of May is also a busy, fun time to enjoy city events. It starts with my Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which will be Tuesday, May 3, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel. Our guest speaker this year is Lauren Sisler, a broadcaster with ESPN and the SEC Network. She has an amazing story to share, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.

Following the prayer breakfast, the Regions Tradition golf tournament will take place May 11-15 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club. The month then wraps up with the SEC Baseball Tournament on May 24-29 at the Hoover Met Complex. I hope to see you out and about taking part in these great activities.