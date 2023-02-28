Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - March 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

There are so many great reasons to live in Hoover. We have beautiful, safe neighborhoods, excellent schools and fantastic restaurants. We also have wonderful outdoor amenities in the form of parks, trails and the Cahaba River. Having those things is great, but we must maintain, market and grow those spaces as well.

Late last year, the city kicked off a Parks and Public Spaces Plan, which will help cast a vision for greenways and blueways, parks and recreational programming for the next 15 to 20 years in Hoover. This public/private partnership will examine the great recreational amenities we have in Hoover today, as well as plan for smart growth in the years to come. We have received a sizable donation from local real estate developers, Signature Homes, to help with this project. We’ve also hired a company out of North Carolina, LandDesign, to walk us through this process.

The city wants to be very intentional about engaging citizens for input into this plan. A statistically valid survey will be mailed to approximately 7,000 residents for feedback around early March. A few weeks later, the survey will then be opened to the public at large. Additionally, we will hold in-person and virtual town hall meetings in March, where citizens are invited to hear more about the project and provide input into the plan.

Please keep an eye on your mailboxes as well as on the city’s social media platforms for more information. And when the opportunity comes, please share your honest thoughts about what we are doing well and how we can improve. It takes all of us to make sure our city stays fresh and vibrant!