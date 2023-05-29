Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - June 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

The city of Hoover continues to make a name for itself on the sports tourism map. This summer will be no different. I’m proud to say we’ll include an event in our lineup not just this year, but next year also, that allows all our athletes to take part.

From July 8 to 15, the city of Hoover will host The Hartford Nationals at the Hoover Met Complex and other locations around the Hoover-Birmingham metro area. We’re thrilled that Lakeshore Foundation and the Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau will partner with us to help hold a great event.

The Hartford Nationals is the largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical, visual and/or intellectual disability. 2023 marks the 66th year of competition. There are a few similar events around the country, but what sets The Hartford Nationals apart is that athletes must qualify to compete. They do so through one of more than two dozen local or regional Move United sanctioned competitions, a national governing body or high school athletic association sanctioned event, or other event held across the country and approved by Move United. In other words, these are the best of the best.

Also, this year, for the first time in many years, The Hartford Nationals will expand to include adults as well as youth athletes with physical, visual and/or intellectual disability.

It’s incredible to see our Hoover businesses already rallying around this wonderful event, preparing their venues to be as accessible as possible to our visitors. Events like this always bring thousands of dollars into our city. But more importantly, we want to greet our guests and visitors with the first-class, Southern hospitality we are known for.

As your mayor, I encourage you to get out and enjoy this wonderful event. Even better, gather your family and friends and help by volunteering at one of the competitions. To sign up or find out more information, go to volgistics.com/appform/2051969095.

I hope to see you next month enjoying The Hartford Nationals!