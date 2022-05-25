Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - June 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

The countdown is on for the world to come to Alabama. Next month, from July 7 through July 17, more than 3,500 athletes will be in our state for the World Games 2022. What an exciting time!

The Games feature 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports — some you may have never heard of, like muaythai, fistball and dance sport. But there will be plenty that you are familiar with — like softball. And we, here in Hoover, are very excited to host the softball competition portion of the World Games.

Those games will be held July 9-13 at the Hoover Met Stadium. We highly anticipate and hope for a rematch between the U.S. women’s softball team and Japan following a faceoff of the two teams at the 2021 Summer Olympics. To add even more excitement to the event, former Alabama softball star Haylie McCleney will be a part of those games.

As if the games weren’t enough, there will also be fun rides and other celebratory events surrounding the games that will bring an unparalleled energy to the city that we’ve never seen before. Truly, the eyes of the world will be on Hoover for those five days!

As such, I am asking each one of you to go above and beyond in welcoming the thousands of guests that will be visiting our city. I already know what wonderful residents we have in Hoover. And I know you will do all you can to share the heartwarming Southern hospitality with our international friends that we get to experience every day.

I also hope you’ll come out to enjoy the Games. You can purchase tickets by going to twg2022.com. And not just softball. But I hope you’ll use this as an opportunity to experience something new and fun with your families. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city, and I look forward to sharing this time with you!