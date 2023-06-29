Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - July 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

It’s hard to believe that we are already more than halfway through this year. July always seems to bring a mix of patriotism that no other month does with the Fourth of July, summer heat and outdoor fun. I hope you’ll join us as we continue what’s become a summer tradition in Hoover with our annual Independence Day fireworks display. This year, you’ll be able to catch them on Sunday, July 2, starting at 9 p.m. at the Hoover Met. It will be a chance to make beautiful memories with your family while celebrating the freedoms we enjoy in our wonderful country.

While we certainly want everyone to have fun this summer, we also want to remind you to do so in a safe way. For example, lots of folks love to barbecue this time of year. But remember, grills should never be indoors. They should always be stored 10 feet from a structure on a non-combustible surface, including wooden decks. Propane tanks should also never be stored inside. And always watch your children around grills, no matter how large or small it is.

Speaking of children, they love to swim, and it’s a great way to exercise while having fun. But it is imperative that they be watched at all times when they are around water. Keep fencing and gates closed and locked when pools are not in use. If you work or play outside, remember to stay hydrated with water or sports drinks, not alcohol. Also remind yourself to take frequent breaks in the shade and wear long-sleeve shirts and pants to help block the sun.

While this is a fun time of year, it’s important to remain safe and vigilant about our own health and the safety of our children. Let’s make the second half of 2023 as great as the first. And if you ever need the assistance of my office, please know I am just a phone call away.