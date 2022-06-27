Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - July 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

After months of anticipation and preparation, The World Games 2022 are finally here!

Nearly 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries will visit Alabama. This event is unprecedented for our area and will likely be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show the world all Hoover has to offer.

The events kick off with the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 7. We will then host the softball competition here in Hoover July 9-13. Those games will be held at the Hoover Met, and we could not be more excited.

We just wrapped up another successful session of the SEC Baseball Tournament — our 23rd year in a row — and we feel that gave us a dress rehearsal for TWG 2022. World Games officials tell us softball may be one of the most popular and widely attended events. We are ready!

One of the great things that sets the World Games apart is the unique sports it offers - from sumo wrestling to parkour to tug-of-war. I hope you and your family will get a chance to enjoy at least one of these events. Or if you’d like to volunteer, there are plenty of opportunities to learn more.

As always, I know our businesses, residents and community at large will represent our city in the manner of excellence we demonstrate every day. Let’s show the world why we all love to live, work and play in Hoover.