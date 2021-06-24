Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - July 2021

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

It is hard to believe we are more than halfway through 2021. This July is a far cry from last year, and it is great to see life returning to normal day by day. We have seen it slowly taking a positive turn throughout the city this summer. For example, we had great attendance at the SEC Baseball Tournament in May. We hosted our first national pickleball tournament in June, and I am thrilled we are bringing back fireworks to the Hoover Met this year.

It is those types of activities we believe make Hoover a standout city. But we are taking steps in other areas, too, in an effort to be a model city and a good neighbor.

One area I would like Hoover to lead the way in is by increasing programs that create opportunities for regional cooperation. We have already taken a few steps toward this end, such as signing the “no poaching” agreement, participating in mutual response with area fire departments and sharing fleet services with the city of Pelham.

Just last month, we took another huge step toward this effort when we became a part of the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority. The authority brings cities in Jefferson and Shelby counties together and serves as an entity that manages garbage services for its members. Five cities have already joined, and it won’t be long before others come on board. I believe the authority is a way to cut down on the duplication of services by government while at the same time improving those services and decreasing costs.

I look forward to continuing to find new, innovative ways that Hoover can make its residents proud and set a positive example for cities around it. I appreciate your support as we continue to make these strides.