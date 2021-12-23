Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - January 2022

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

Happy New Year! I pray you and your families had a wonderful holiday season and that you are excited about all that lies ahead in 2022. I sure am.

Please allow me to take this time to say thank you to all of you for continuing to make Hoover the best city to live in Alabama. These are not just words, but you will recall we received that very designation last year, according to the online publication 24/7 Wall St. Living here for the last 40 plus years, I can say it is very true. Even as we continued to battle with COVID last year, I continued to see our communities come together to support one another, to tackle challenging issues with respect and to celebrate victories with shared enthusiasm!

As we head into this new year, I look forward to Hoover continuing to move forward on some major projects that will make us an even better city. For example, we are making progress on bringing a new arts center to town, and we continue to wait for the results of the feasibility study that is taking place. We appreciate everyone who shared their thoughts on the subject during the recent town hall meetings. We also anticipate various projects to start taking shape within the Tattersall community and along Adena Lane on the city’s eastern side of town. And we continue to watch as the Everlee community project progresses.

These are just a few of the efforts we are working on, so stay tuned. We are off to a great start! Let us make 2022 our best year yet!