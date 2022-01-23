Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - February 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

We often talk about the wonderful quality of life we have in Hoover. Mention that phrase, and most think about our parks, schools, businesses and restaurants. Those are the big contributors.

There are also smaller ones that may often go unnoticed but add a special unique touch to our city. I’m thinking about the brick pavers that decorate two of our city parks.

You may have noticed the 4-by-8-inch copper-colored bricks when you visited Aldridge Gardens. They’re located in two spots. They first greet you at the entrance plaza. You’ll also find more located at the back of the property in the Veterans Memorial Arbor.

While those are generally dedicated to those who have served our country, the pavers at the front can be purchased by anyone for any reason. Hand-engraved by a local company, the bricks are evidence of a dying, yet beautiful art form. And if you take a minute to read a few of them, you’ll find some that are witty as well as touching.

If you’d like to learn more about these pavers, you can visit aldridgegardens.com or call the gardens at 205-682-8019.

There are also pavers located in the memorial area at Veterans Park. These pavers are strictly for those who have served in our military. You can purchase a paver, and it will be engraved with the service member’s name, rank, branch and years of service.

For more information, you can call Dee Nance at 205-444-7765, or you can email her at dee.nance@hooveralabama.gov.

Let’s continue to add to our quality of life in Hoover in these small ways. And let’s continue to honor those we love and those who have served.