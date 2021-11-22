Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - December 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

As I write this letter to you, two months have passed since our city experienced a rain storm unlike any we’ve seen in decades.

The heavy waters damaged hundreds of homes and roughly two dozen public buildings throughout the entire city.

Within days after the flooding event, my staff jumped into action, assessing damage and completing reports in an effort to receive federal disaster assistance.

Our City Council quickly approved nearly $1 million in emergency repair work for damaged roads and drainage systems. They also approved over $300,000 that will go toward hiring five private engineering firms to help conduct flooding assessments.

We are diligently working to address issues, but it will take time. In an effort to keep the City Council and public up to date on our progress, we will present a damage report at every City Council meeting. You can find those reports at this link: bit.ly/hvrfloodrpt.

Another issue my staff has been addressing is concerns surrounding our new garbage collection company, Amwaste. We’ve gotten many calls from residents about missed pick-ups and back door service.

As with any major transition, there is sure to be a period of growing pains. Amwaste began its service with us Oct. 1. Five days later, we had a major storm that compounded their efforts to serve a new city.

My staff has met with Amwaste officials, and they have been responsive to our concerns. I want you to know we are addressing the issues and believe that given a little more time, Amwaste will correct the problems.

In spite of facing a few challenges, there is still lots of joy to be found this season. One way you can celebrate it is by attending the Ho Ho Hoover event. This open house and tree decorating contest will be Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2-5 p.m. at the Hoover Randle Home. Tickets are $15, and all proceeds go to benefit Hoover Helps. They can be purchased through the Aldridge Gardens website.

There are a limited quantity available, so get your tickets soon! Hope to see you there!