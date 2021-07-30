Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato- August 2021

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

It is hard to believe more than four months have passed since an EF-3 tornado pummeled its way through the Greystone Farms community and several others in Shelby County.

It is hard to believe — unless you are one of the ones still dealing with the after effects. Nearly 100 homes were destroyed in the storm. A quarter of those were damaged so badly they will have to be demolished and rebuilt. Dozens of trees were uprooted or destroyed. There is still much work to be done for everyone who was impacted.

We at the city stand ready to continue to help. Looking back, I was so proud of our police, fire and public works employees who had boots on the ground lending a helping hand within just minutes of the storm touching down. I also want to personally thank our city council who joined with me to not only provide city resources to help with recovery efforts, but to also appropriate $200,000 for outside services to be used to expedite the cleanup. This has helped residents tremendously.

While providing financial and physical assistance, the city also wanted to make sure we were being environmentally responsible as well. That’s why when we began debris removal, we searched for alternatives to burning. That led to us partnering with Eastern Tree Service — a company that uses a method to turn the debris into mulch, instead of burning it and sending fumes into the air. Our hope is to have that debris removal process completed soon so that the back entrance to Greystone Farms can be reopened.

While there is still work to be done, I want to let Greystone residents know they have not been forgotten. We will continue to help. Please know the city stands with you during this ongoing recovery effort.