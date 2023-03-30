Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - April 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hands down, Hoover is the absolute best city in the USA! We have so much to offer residents, visitors and businesses. Of course, no city is without its challenges here and there. We certainly face ours, too. But, we try to tackle situations head on and get them resolved quickly.

That was one of our goals when we implemented My Hoover Connect several years ago. This program allows residents to report a concern on a wide range of issues from garbage collection, potholes, sidewalk issues or even just a general complaint. This system allows us to organize concerns and stay in touch with the person who reported it as we quickly address the problem. You can find a link to My Hoover Connect on the city’s website. You can also download the app to your smartphone.

Another valuable resource the city offers is a service called Notify Me. Residents can sign up to receive email or text notifications about upcoming events or public meetings, or you can sign up to receive my weekly newsletter. The Notify Me tab is located in the center of the city’s website. All you have to do is enter your email address or phone number, and you can start getting notices right away.

Now that spring is here, we are about to move into some of our most popular events of the year. For example, Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held April 22 at the Hoover Public Safety Center. This is a time when residents can discard of all their hazardous materials after they’ve done a little spring cleaning. The following Saturday, on April 29, we’ll hold our annual Celebrate Hoover Day. This family-friendly event aways draws thousands to Veterans Park for fun rides, treats and entertainment.

I certainly hope I’ll see you at one of these events or as you’re out and about town. Please know my door is always open to you, and my staff is here to help, should you need us.