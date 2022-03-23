Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - April 2022

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

One of the things I love most about our city is the willingness of our citizens to help one another — to give of their time, talent and treasure when a need arises.

I believe we truly show what it means to be a good neighbor. But not only is that the spirit of our residents, it’s also the mission of a wonderful organization in our city: the Hoover Service Club.

In 1975, Hoover resident Flora Mae Pike joined with 10 other women to form the Hoover Service Club with one sole purpose in mind: to help others.

Today, the organization does that in many ways, including donating to dozens of churches and nonprofits such as the Autism Society of Alabama, Three Hots and a Cot, and the Bluff Park Food Pantry. They also raise thousands of dollars every year in scholarships for Hoover City Schools high school students, and the Hearts and Harmony fundraiser is their signature event — one I look forward to every year.

Even though the organization is 130 women strong, they are always seeking new members. I’d love you to consider being a part of the Hoover Service Club and continuing the legacy of making a difference in the Hoover community.

On April 14, the Hoover Service Club will have its annual membership coffee event. You can find more information about the organization by going to its website, hooverserviceclub.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Also this month, the city will host two of its biggest events of the year. On April 2, we will hold Household Hazardous Waste Day. Just a reminder: this event is now at the Public Safety Center on Valleydale Road. On April 30, I hope to see you at Celebrate Hoover Day, which is at Veterans Park. This is always a fun-filled event for young and old alike and a way to highlight all that makes us a great city.