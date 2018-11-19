Mayor’s Minute

This is such a beautiful and busy time of the year! As we are winding down 2018, I can’t help but reflect on what this year has brought. It has been such an exciting time for our city and we are looking forward to many great things next year.

The Hoover Climbing & Adventure area has been completed at the Finley Center. Please check the website at hoovermetcomplex.com/finley-center for special holiday hours and pricing. The climbing wall can be a great family outing during the holidays. While you are there, please check out the facility for party and rental opportunities.

At Veterans Park on Valleydale, we have added shades and benches at the playgrounds. These areas will provide comfort for park goers while watching their children play. This is another step in responding to the community’s requests in working towards a more inclusive city. It is our goal to provide a healthy, safe environment for all to enjoy.

The City of Hoover has also adopted an easy and more efficient way for residents to report issues. The My Hoover Connect app’s purpose is to help residents report street maintenance issues, street light requests, potholes, damaged street signs and request debris pickup. The app uses GPS to recognize a user’s current location and provides a menu of common quality-of-life conditions to select from.

Users will also have the opportunity to upload pictures or videos to accompany requests and can use the app to track the status of reports. Residents can also contact My Hoover Connect at 739-7311 (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to report a problem or through email at myhooverconnect@hooveralabama.gov. We want to make reporting issues quick and easy as possible.

As we look forward, Phase II of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex is on schedule for completion in early 2019. Daily progress is being made on the EXPLORE playground and splash pad. The pipes are in the ground and the first piece of playground equipment is in. The finishing touches to the soccer fields and tennis courts are underway and will be a welcomed addition to this amazing complex.

As always, the city leaders and staff are always here to assist you and will continue working to make Hoover a great place to live, work and play. Please do not hesitate to call if we can ever be of assistance.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday season and a happy New Year!