Mayor's Minute: February 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

As we head into the month of February, I hope you will join me in remaining positive about continuing efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus. I was excited to see the first wave of vaccinations being administered in our state to frontline health care providers and emergency medical service workers. Truly, they have been among the heroes who have helped us weather this storm that began over 10 months ago.

As we eventually move into the second phase of the vaccine being administered, I know many of you will have questions: Can I receive the vaccine? Where can I go to get it? How much will it cost? What are the side effects? Understandably, there is a lot of information to process and digest. In an effort to get your questions answered, I’d like to point you to a community helpline that has been established by the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and the Jefferson County Department of Health. The number is 205-858-2221. The line is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Accurate information is imperative as we continue to battle this pandemic.

I am excited about all the great things that lie ahead of us, not just in 2021, but for the next four years as I serve as your mayor. I have met with our City Council members and the heads of our city departments to discuss how to move our city forward and the best way to get us there. The future is bright, and our resiliency is strong. COVID-19 has taught us that. Together, we will continue to work to not only maintain, but increase the great quality of life Hoover is known for.

As always, my door is open to you, and my staff is here to help, should you need us. We are just a phone call away and happy to serve.