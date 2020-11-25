Mayor's Minute: December 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Happy holidays to you and your family. No doubt, this year has been a long and challenging one. But the Christmas season is rich with hope and joy that even the strongest pandemic can’t damper. It is my hope that you feel those sentiments this year, maybe more than ever before.

While December brings us to the end of the year, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s history. Last month, we swore in seven City Council members who will serve during a four-year term. I want to congratulate our returning councilors: Casey Middlebrooks, Derrick Murphy, Mike Shaw, John Lyda (who will serve as council president) and Curt Posey (who will serve as council president pro tem). I want to also welcome our two new council members: Sam Swiney and Steve McClinton.

I look forward to working with the council in a manner that is amicable and transparent. I know that, together, we will lead the city to new opportunities and successes for our businesses, schools and neighborhoods.

Speaking of neighborhoods, it is my goal to continue an effort I began during my first four years in office. It is important to me that Hoover becomes a more walkable city — complete with sidewalks in all of our neighborhoods where that is possible. Just last month, we took another step forward in that effort with the completion of the project on the east side of town. That project created a sidewalk that runs from Berwick Drive to the Tattersall Park development. This will allow residents to walk from the Greystone area to Tattersall in a safe manner, should they choose to go shopping or enjoy a nice meal at one of the restaurants in the area.

As we look forward to a new year, please know I am here to serve. If I or my staff can be of help, do not hesitate to give us a call.