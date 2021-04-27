Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato

× Expand Frank Brocato

I begin this month with a great spirit of gratitude. In late March, our city suffered a devastating blow when an EF3 tornado roared through the Greystone Farms area. Dozens of our residents experienced a great deal of loss in terms of homes and trees. But I am so grateful that, in spite of the damage, we did not experience any significant injuries and, more important, no loss of life.

I also want to thank all of our citizens who stepped up ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors during their time of need. The city will continue to work in the neighborhood to assist with debris removal, and we stand ready to help in any other way, should you need us. I want to remind you that our Hoover Helpline remains open should you need any assistance. That number is 205-444-7877.

On a broader note, I am constantly encouraged by the small signs I see throughout the city that tell us life is slowly returning to normal. Last month, we had a successful Household Hazardous Waste Day event and an enjoyable Celebrate Hoover Day. Although different in their scope, each is important in bringing our city together and making it better. We were glad to get beyond the isolation of COVID -19 and come together as a community once again.

This month, we look forward to the return of the SEC Baseball Tournament to the Hoover Met on May 25-30. Although the event will be somewhat modified to ensure we are being COVID-19 safe, we are still preparing for an exciting time at what we consider one of the premier sporting events for our city.

As you know, the Hoover Met has been serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site, hosted by UAB. During the days of the SEC tournament, the site will not be in operation. However, it will reopen once the tournament has finished.

If there is any way I or my staff can help you, we are here to serve all residents. Please do not hesitate to give us a call if you need us.