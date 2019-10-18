Mayor’s Minute: November 2019

× Expand Frank Brocato

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, I know we will all be busy preparing to spend time with our families. But I hope you will take a few moments to reflect on how fortunate we are to live in such a great country — a country that would not be what it is today if it weren’t for the men and women who have served and are serving in our armed forces.

Many of our oldest veterans are dying at alarming rates — daily. And with them, the untold stories of their unparalleled experiences and acts of heroism. For many of the veterans who remain, their daily struggles can be very difficult and all too real.

Helping those men and women get through those tough times is one of the goals of an organization called Vettes 4 Vets. For the second year, this organization will host its Salute to Veterans Ball at the Finley Center. The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Army Maj. Ed Pulido, who is the senior vice president of the Folds of Honor Foundation. Folds of Honor is a veterans’ charity that provides the spouses and children of the fallen and wounded with educational scholarships. The ball will be the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7.

Before that event, Vettes 4 Vets will host a Career Day and Veterans’ Resource Fair in which nearly 100 companies are expected to participate. I hope you will consider supporting this wonderful event or tell someone you know about it. We believe this is a great way for the city to honor those who have served and sacrificed so much for our freedom.

I also hope you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving together. And as the holiday season approaches, I want to remind you of our Christmas tree lighting, which will take place Dec. 3. The program will begin at 5 p.m. and will be in the main parking lot of City Hall. Hope to see you there.